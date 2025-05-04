Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
6:33 minutes
Problem 8.2.34b
Textbook Question
Using Confidence Intervals to Test Hypotheses When analyzing the last digits of telephone numbers in Port Jefferson, it is found that among 1000 randomly selected digits, 119 are zeros. If the digits are randomly selected, the proportion of zeros should be 0.1.
b. Use the P-value method with a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that the proportion of zeros equals 0.1.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (H₁). The null hypothesis is H₀: p = 0.1, which states that the proportion of zeros is 0.1. The alternative hypothesis is H₁: p ≠ 0.1, which states that the proportion of zeros is not 0.1.
Step 2: Calculate the sample proportion (p̂). The sample proportion is given by p̂ = x / n, where x is the number of zeros observed (119) and n is the total number of digits sampled (1000). Substitute the values into the formula to find p̂.
Step 3: Compute the test statistic. Use the formula for the z-test for proportions: z = (p̂ - p₀) / √((p₀(1 - p₀)) / n), where p₀ is the hypothesized population proportion (0.1), p̂ is the sample proportion, and n is the sample size. Substitute the values into the formula to calculate the z-test statistic.
Step 4: Determine the P-value. Using the z-test statistic calculated in Step 3, find the P-value by looking up the corresponding value in the standard normal distribution table. Since this is a two-tailed test (H₁: p ≠ 0.1), double the area in the tail beyond the absolute value of the z-test statistic.
Step 5: Compare the P-value to the significance level (α = 0.05). If the P-value is less than or equal to 0.05, reject the null hypothesis (H₀). Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis. Interpret the result in the context of the problem, stating whether there is sufficient evidence to support the claim that the proportion of zeros is not 0.1.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) that represents no effect or no difference, and an alternative hypothesis (H1) that represents the effect or difference we suspect. The goal is to determine whether there is enough evidence in the sample data to reject the null hypothesis in favor of the alternative.
P-value
The P-value is a measure that helps determine the strength of the evidence against the null hypothesis. It represents the probability of obtaining a test statistic at least as extreme as the one observed, assuming the null hypothesis is true. A smaller P-value indicates stronger evidence against the null hypothesis, and if it is less than the significance level (e.g., 0.05), we reject the null hypothesis.
Confidence Intervals
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence (e.g., 95%). It provides an estimate of the uncertainty around the sample proportion. In hypothesis testing, confidence intervals can be used to assess whether a hypothesized value (like 0.1 for the proportion of zeros) falls within the interval, which can inform decisions about the null hypothesis.
