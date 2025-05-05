Testing Claims About Proportions

In Exercises 9–32, test the given claim. Identify the null hypothesis, alternative hypothesis, test statistic, P-value, or critical value(s), then state the conclusion about the null hypothesis, as well as the final conclusion that addresses the original claim. Use the P-value method unless your instructor specifies otherwise. Use the normal distribution as an approximation to the binomial distribution, as described in Part 1 of this section.





Belief in Ghosts In a Harris Interactive poll of 2250 adults, 42% of the respondents said that they believe in ghosts. Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that more than of adults believe in ghosts.