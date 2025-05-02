Perception and Reality In a presidential election, 308 out of 611 voters surveyed said that they voted for the candidate who won (based on data from ICR Survey Research Group). Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that among all voters, the percentage who believe that they voted for the winning candidate is equal to 43%, which is the actual percentage of votes for the winning candidate. What does the result suggest about voter perceptions?
"Spanking
In March 1995, The Harris Poll reported that 80% of parents spank their children. Suppose a recent poll of 1030 adult Americans with children finds that 781 indicated that they spank their children. If we assume parents’ attitude toward spanking has not changed since 1995, how many of 1030 parents surveyed would we expect to spank?
Do the results of the survey suggest that parents’ attitude toward spanking may have changed since 1995? Why?"
Lightning Deaths The graph in Cumulative Review Exercise 5 was created by using data consisting of 242 male deaths from lightning strikes and 64 female deaths from lightning strikes. Assume that these data are randomly selected lightning deaths and proceed to test the claim that the proportion of male deaths is greater than . Use a 0.01 significance level. Any explanation for the result?
Video Games In a survey of subjects aged 18–29, subjects were asked if they play video games often or sometimes. Among 1017 males, 72% answered “yes.” Among 984 females, 49% answered “yes” (based on data from a Pew Research Center survey).
Video Games In a survey of subjects aged 18–29, subjects were asked if they play video games often or sometimes. Among 984 females, 49% answered “yes” (based on data from a Pew Research Center survey).
Self-InjuryAccording to the article “Self-injurious Behaviors in a College Population,” 17% of undergraduate or graduate students have had at least one incidence of self-injurious behavior. The researchers conducted a survey of 40 college students who reported a history of emotional abuse and found that 12 of them have had at least one incidence of self-injurious behavior. What do the results of this survey tell you about college students who report a history of emotional abuse?
Taught Enough Math? In 1994, 52% of parents with children in high school felt it was a serious problem that high school students were not being taught enough math and science. A recent survey found that 256 of 800 parents with children in high school felt it was a serious problem that high school students were not being taught enough math and science. Do parents feel differently today than they did in 1994? Use the α = 0.05 level of significance?
Accept versus Do Not Reject In the United States, historically, 40% of registered voters are Republican. Suppose you obtain a simple random sample of 320 registered voters and find 142 registered Republicans.
a. Consider the hypotheses H₀: p = 0.4 versus H₁: p > 0.4. Explain what the researcher would be testing. Perform the test at the α = 0.05 level of significance. Write a conclusion for the test.
Sneeze According to work done by Nick Wilson of Otago University Wellington, the proportion of individuals who cover their mouth when sneezing is 0.733. As part of a school project, Mary decides to confirm this by observing 100 randomly selected individuals sneeze and finds that 78 covered their mouth when sneezing.
a. What are the null and alternative hypotheses for Mary’s project?
b. Verify the requirements that allow use of the normal model to test the hypotheses are satisfied.
c. Does the sample evidence contradict Professor Wilson’s findings?