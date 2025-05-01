In Exercises 1–5, (a) identify the claim and state H0 and Ha, (b) decide which nonparametric test to use, (c) find the critical value(s), (d) find the test statistic, (e) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (f) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.

[APPLET] A meteorologist wants to determine whether days with rain occur randomly in April in his hometown. To do so, the meteorologist records whether it rains for each day in April. The results are shown, where R represents a day with rain and N represents a day with no rain. At , can the meteorologist conclude that days with rain are not random?

N R R N N N N R N R R N R R R

N R R R R N N N N R N R N N R