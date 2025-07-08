Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Z-test A Z-test is a statistical method used to determine whether there is a significant difference between the means of two groups or between a sample mean and a population mean. It assumes that the data follows a normal distribution and is typically applied when the sample size is large (n > 30) or the population variance is known. The test calculates a Z-score, which indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean.

P-value The P-value is a measure that helps determine the significance of results obtained in a statistical test. It represents the probability of observing the test results, or something more extreme, assuming that the null hypothesis is true. A smaller P-value indicates stronger evidence against the null hypothesis, with common thresholds being 0.05 or 0.01, below which the null hypothesis is typically rejected.