Null Hypothesis (H0) The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement that there is no effect or no difference, and it serves as the default assumption in statistical testing. In this context, H0 states that the population proportion (p) is less than or equal to 0.20. To determine whether to reject H0, we compare the confidence intervals of the sample proportions to this threshold.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values derived from sample data that is likely to contain the true population parameter. Each interval provides an estimate of where the true proportion (p) may lie, with a specified level of confidence (usually 95%). If a confidence interval does not include the value specified in the null hypothesis, it suggests that the null hypothesis may be rejected.