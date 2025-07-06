Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Null Hypothesis (H0) The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement that there is no effect or no difference, and it serves as the default assumption in hypothesis testing. In this case, H0 states that the population mean (μ) is less than or equal to 54. The goal of hypothesis testing is to determine whether there is enough evidence to reject this null hypothesis in favor of an alternative hypothesis. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses

Confidence Intervals A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a certain level of confidence (commonly 95%). Each interval provides an estimate of where the true population mean (μ) may lie. If a confidence interval does not include the value specified in the null hypothesis, it suggests that the null hypothesis may be rejected. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals