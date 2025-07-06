Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Null Hypothesis (H0) The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement that there is no effect or no difference, and it serves as the default assumption in statistical testing. In this context, H0 states that the population proportion (p) is greater than or equal to 0.73. To determine whether to reject H0, we compare the confidence intervals from the samples to this hypothesis. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values derived from sample data that is likely to contain the true population parameter. Each confidence interval provides an estimate of where the true proportion (p) lies. If a confidence interval does not include the value specified in the null hypothesis, it suggests that we may reject H0. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals