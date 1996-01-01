In Exercises 1 and 2, use the following wait times (minutes) at 10:00 AM for the Tower of Terror ride at Disney World (from Data Set 33 “Disney World Wait Times” in Appendix B).
35 35 20 50 95 75 45 50 30 35 30 30
d. Find the variance.
Lightning Deaths Listed below are the numbers of deaths from lightning strikes in the United States each year for a sequence of recent and consecutive years. Find the values of the indicated statistics.
46 51 44 51 43 32 38 48 45 27 34 29 26 28 23 26 28 40 16 20
c. standard deviation
Lottery. In Exercises 15–20, refer to the accompanying table, which describes probabilities for the California Daily 4 lottery. The player selects four digits with repetition allowed, and the random variable x is the number of digits that match those in the same order that they are drawn (for a “straight” bet).
Range Rule of Thumb for Significant Events Use the range rule of thumb to determine whether 4 matches is a significantly high number of matches.
Building Basic Skills and Vocabulary
Explain how to find the range of a data set. What is an advantage of using the range as a measure of variation? What is a disadvantage?
Building Basic Skills and Vocabulary
Given a data set, how do you know whether to calculate σ or s?
Using and Interpreting Concepts
Finding the Range of a Data Set In Exercises 9 and 10, find the range of the data set represented by the graph.
Archaeology The depths (in inches) at which 10 artifacts are found are listed.
20.7 24.8 30.5 26.2 36.0 34.3 30.3 29.5 27.0 38.5
a. Find the range of the data set.
In Exercises 13 and 14, find the range, mean, variance, and standard deviation of the population data set.
Drunk Driving The number of alcohol-impaired crash fatalities (in thousands) per year from 2010 through 2019 (Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration)
10.1 9.9 10.3 10.1 9.9 10.3 11.0 10.9 10.7 10.1
Finding Sample Statistics In Exercises 15 and 16, find the range, mean, variance, and standard deviation of the sample data set.
Pregnancy Durations The durations (in days) of pregnancies for a random sample of pregnant people
277 291 295 280 268 278 291
277 282 279 296 285 269 293
267 281 286 269 264 299 275
Estimating the Sample Mean and Standard Deviation for Grouped Data In Exercises 41–44, make a frequency distribution for the data. Then use the table to estimate the sample mean and the sample standard deviation of the data set.
Weekly Study Hours The distribution of the number of hours that a random sample of college students study per week is shown in the pie chart. Use 32 as the midpoint for “30+ hours.”
Finding the Sample Mean and Standard Deviation for Grouped Data In Exercises 39 and 40, make a frequency distribution for the data. Then use the table to find the sample mean and the sample standard deviation of the data set.
3 3 5 3 8 0 3 9 6 6 7 1 6 3 2 6 9 1 8 5 0 2 3 4 9
5 8 1 9 7 6 9 6 7 0 6 3 8 6 8 7 3 8 9 3 7 2 4 4 1
In Exercises 25 and 26, find the range, mean, variance, and standard deviation of the population data set.
The mileages (in thousands of miles) for a rental car company’s fleet.
4 2 9 12 15 3 6 8 1 4 14 12 3 3
Constructing Data Sets In Exercises 25–28, construct a data set that has the given statistics.
n = 6
x̄ = 7
s ≈ 2