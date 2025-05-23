Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Range The range of a data set is a measure of dispersion that indicates the difference between the maximum and minimum values. It provides a simple way to understand the spread of the data. To calculate the range, subtract the smallest value from the largest value in the data set. In the context of the provided graph, identifying the highest and lowest income values will allow for the calculation of the range.

Histogram A histogram is a graphical representation of the distribution of numerical data, where the data is divided into intervals (bins) and the frequency of data points within each interval is represented by the height of bars. In the given graph, the x-axis represents income ranges, while the y-axis shows the frequency of states within those income ranges. Understanding histograms is essential for interpreting data distributions and identifying patterns.