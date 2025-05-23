Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
6:12 minutes
Problem 2.4.42
Textbook Question
Estimating the Sample Mean and Standard Deviation for Grouped Data In Exercises 41–44, make a frequency distribution for the data. Then use the table to estimate the sample mean and the sample standard deviation of the data set.
Weekly Study Hours The distribution of the number of hours that a random sample of college students study per week is shown in the pie chart. Use 32 as the midpoint for “30+ hours.”
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Create a frequency distribution table. Use the pie chart to list the study hour intervals (e.g., 0–4 hours, 5–9 hours, etc.) and their corresponding frequencies (e.g., 5, 12, etc.). Assign midpoints to each interval. For example, the midpoint for 0–4 hours is 2, for 5–9 hours is 7, and so on. Use 32 as the midpoint for '30+ hours.'
Step 2: Calculate the estimated sample mean. Use the formula for the mean of grouped data: \( \text{Mean} = \frac{\sum (f \cdot x)}{\sum f} \), where \( f \) is the frequency and \( x \) is the midpoint of each interval. Multiply each frequency by its corresponding midpoint, sum these products, and divide by the total frequency.
Step 3: Calculate the estimated sample variance. Use the formula for variance of grouped data: \( \text{Variance} = \frac{\sum f \cdot (x - \text{Mean})^2}{\sum f} \). Subtract the mean from each midpoint, square the result, multiply by the frequency, and sum these values. Divide by the total frequency.
Step 4: Calculate the estimated sample standard deviation. Take the square root of the variance obtained in Step 3. The formula is \( \text{Standard Deviation} = \sqrt{\text{Variance}} \).
Step 5: Interpret the results. The sample mean represents the average weekly study hours for the group, and the standard deviation indicates the variability in study hours among the students.
