Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sample Size (n) The sample size, denoted as 'n', refers to the number of observations or data points in a data set. In this case, n = 6 indicates that the constructed data set must contain six individual values. The sample size is crucial for statistical analysis as it affects the reliability and validity of the results derived from the data. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion

Mean (x̄) The mean, represented as 'x̄', is the average of a data set, calculated by summing all the values and dividing by the number of observations. For this question, x̄ = 7 means that the total of the six data points must equal 42 (7 multiplied by 6). The mean provides a central value around which the data points are distributed. Recommended video: Guided course 04:52 04:52 Calculating the Mean