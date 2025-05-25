Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
6:37 minutes
Problem 2.R.25
Textbook Question
In Exercises 25 and 26, find the range, mean, variance, and standard deviation of the population data set.
The mileages (in thousands of miles) for a rental car company’s fleet.
4 2 9 12 15 3 6 8 1 4 14 12 3 3
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Calculate the range of the data set. The range is the difference between the maximum and minimum values in the data set. Identify the maximum value (15) and the minimum value (1), then compute the range as: .
Step 2: Calculate the mean of the data set. The mean is the sum of all data values divided by the total number of values. Use the formula: , where is the sum of all data points and is the number of data points.
Step 3: Calculate the variance of the population data set. The variance measures the average squared deviation from the mean. Use the formula: , where represents each data point, is the mean, and is the number of data points.
Step 4: Calculate the standard deviation of the population data set. The standard deviation is the square root of the variance. Use the formula: .
Step 5: Organize your results. After performing the calculations for the range, mean, variance, and standard deviation, summarize them clearly for interpretation.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Descriptive Statistics
Descriptive statistics summarize and describe the main features of a data set. Key measures include the range, which indicates the difference between the maximum and minimum values, and the mean, which is the average of the data points. Variance and standard deviation measure the spread of the data, indicating how much the values deviate from the mean.
Range
The range is a simple measure of variability that calculates the difference between the highest and lowest values in a data set. It provides a quick sense of the spread of the data but does not account for how the values are distributed within that range. For example, in the given mileages, the range would be calculated as the maximum mileage minus the minimum mileage.
Variance and Standard Deviation
Variance quantifies the degree of spread in a data set by averaging the squared differences from the mean. Standard deviation, the square root of variance, provides a measure of spread in the same units as the data, making it more interpretable. Both metrics are essential for understanding the distribution and consistency of the data points in the population.
