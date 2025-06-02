Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Range The range of a data set is a measure of variation that represents the difference between the maximum and minimum values in the set. To find the range, you simply subtract the smallest value from the largest value. This provides a quick sense of the spread of the data, indicating how far apart the values are. Recommended video: Guided course 05:45 05:45 Find 5-Number Summary - TI-84 Calculator Example 1

Advantages of Range One advantage of using the range as a measure of variation is its simplicity and ease of calculation. It requires only two values (the maximum and minimum) and can be quickly computed, making it useful for a quick assessment of data spread. This straightforward approach can be particularly helpful in initial data analysis. Recommended video: Guided course 04:48 04:48 Comparing Mean vs. Median