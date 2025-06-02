Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
2:39 minutes
Problem 2.4.1
Textbook Question
Building Basic Skills and Vocabulary
Explain how to find the range of a data set. What is an advantage of using the range as a measure of variation? What is a disadvantage?
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the range of a data set, first identify the maximum value (the largest number) and the minimum value (the smallest number) in the data set.
Subtract the minimum value from the maximum value using the formula: .
An advantage of using the range as a measure of variation is that it is simple to calculate and provides a quick sense of the spread of the data.
A disadvantage of using the range is that it is highly sensitive to outliers, as it only considers the two extreme values and ignores the distribution of the rest of the data.
In summary, while the range is useful for a quick overview of variability, it may not provide a complete picture of the data's spread, especially in datasets with outliers or skewed distributions.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Range
The range of a data set is a measure of variation that represents the difference between the maximum and minimum values in the set. To find the range, you simply subtract the smallest value from the largest value. This provides a quick sense of the spread of the data, indicating how far apart the values are.
Advantages of Range
One advantage of using the range as a measure of variation is its simplicity and ease of calculation. It requires only two values (the maximum and minimum) and can be quickly computed, making it useful for a quick assessment of data spread. This straightforward approach can be particularly helpful in initial data analysis.
Disadvantages of Range
A significant disadvantage of the range is that it is highly sensitive to outliers, which can skew the results. If the data set contains extreme values, the range may not accurately reflect the overall distribution of the data. This limitation makes it less reliable compared to other measures of variation, such as the interquartile range or standard deviation.
