Sample Mean The sample mean is the average of a set of values, calculated by summing all the data points and dividing by the number of observations. For grouped data, the mean is found by multiplying the midpoint of each class interval by its frequency, summing these products, and then dividing by the total number of observations. This provides a measure of central tendency that represents the data set. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion

Sample Standard Deviation The sample standard deviation quantifies the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. It is calculated by taking the square root of the variance, which is the average of the squared differences from the mean. For grouped data, the standard deviation involves finding the squared differences between each class midpoint and the sample mean, weighted by the frequency of each class, to assess how spread out the data points are. Recommended video: Guided course 08:45 08:45 Calculating Standard Deviation