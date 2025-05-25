In Exercises 13 and 14, find the range, mean, variance, and standard deviation of the population data set.





Drunk Driving The number of alcohol-impaired crash fatalities (in thousands) per year from 2010 through 2019 (Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration)

10.1 9.9 10.3 10.1 9.9 10.3 11.0 10.9 10.7 10.1