Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
7:23 minutes
Problem 2.4.13
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13 and 14, find the range, mean, variance, and standard deviation of the population data set.
Drunk Driving The number of alcohol-impaired crash fatalities (in thousands) per year from 2010 through 2019 (Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration)
10.1 9.9 10.3 10.1 9.9 10.3 11.0 10.9 10.7 10.1
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Organize the data set. The given data set is: 10.1, 9.9, 10.3, 10.1, 9.9, 10.3, 11.0, 10.9, 10.7, 10.1. Ensure all values are listed correctly and count the total number of data points (n = 10).
Step 2: Calculate the range. The range is the difference between the maximum and minimum values in the data set. Identify the maximum value (11.0) and the minimum value (9.9), then compute the range as: .
Step 3: Calculate the mean. The mean is the sum of all data points divided by the total number of data points. Use the formula: , where is the sum of all data points and is the number of data points.
Step 4: Calculate the variance. The variance measures the spread of the data points around the mean. Use the formula for population variance: . Subtract the mean from each data point, square the result, sum all squared differences, and divide by the total number of data points.
Step 5: Calculate the standard deviation. The standard deviation is the square root of the variance. Use the formula: . Take the square root of the variance calculated in Step 4 to find the standard deviation.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Descriptive Statistics
Descriptive statistics summarize and describe the main features of a data set. Key measures include the range, which indicates the difference between the maximum and minimum values, and the mean, which is the average of the data points. These statistics provide a quick overview of the data's central tendency and variability.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:53
Parameters vs. Statistics
Variance and Standard Deviation
Variance measures the spread of data points around the mean, indicating how much the values differ from the average. Standard deviation, the square root of variance, provides a more interpretable measure of dispersion in the same units as the data. Both concepts are essential for understanding the variability within a data set.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:45
Calculating Standard Deviation
Population vs. Sample Statistics
Population statistics refer to data that includes every member of a defined group, while sample statistics are derived from a subset of that population. In this context, since the question specifies a population data set, calculations like mean, variance, and standard deviation will reflect the entire group of alcohol-impaired crash fatalities from 2010 to 2019.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Watch next
Master Calculating Standard Deviation with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice