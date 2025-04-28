Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
3:38 minutes
Problem 5.1.17
Textbook Question
Lottery. In Exercises 15–20, refer to the accompanying table, which describes probabilities for the California Daily 4 lottery. The player selects four digits with repetition allowed, and the random variable x is the number of digits that match those in the same order that they are drawn (for a “straight” bet).
Range Rule of Thumb for Significant Events Use the range rule of thumb to determine whether 4 matches is a significantly high number of matches.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to determine whether 4 matches is a significantly high number of matches using the range rule of thumb. The range rule of thumb states that values are considered significantly high if they are greater than the mean plus two standard deviations.
Step 2: Calculate the mean (μ) of the random variable x. Use the formula for the mean of a probability distribution: μ = Σ[x * P(x)], where x represents the number of matching digits and P(x) represents the corresponding probability.
Step 3: Calculate the standard deviation (σ) of the random variable x. Use the formula for the standard deviation of a probability distribution: σ = √Σ[(x - μ)^2 * P(x)], where μ is the mean calculated in Step 2.
Step 4: Apply the range rule of thumb. Compute the threshold for significantly high values using the formula: μ + 2σ. Compare the value of 4 matches to this threshold.
Step 5: Interpret the result. If 4 matches exceed the threshold calculated in Step 4, it is considered a significantly high number of matches. Otherwise, it is not considered significant.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability Distribution
A probability distribution describes how the probabilities of a random variable are distributed across its possible values. In this case, the table shows the probabilities of matching digits in the California Daily 4 lottery, where the random variable x represents the number of digits that match. Understanding this distribution is crucial for analyzing the likelihood of different outcomes in the lottery.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:39
Calculating Probabilities in a Binomial Distribution
Random Variable
A random variable is a numerical outcome of a random phenomenon. In the context of the lottery question, the random variable x represents the number of digits that match the drawn numbers in the same order. Recognizing how random variables function helps in calculating probabilities and understanding the nature of the outcomes in probabilistic scenarios.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:09
Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions
Range Rule of Thumb
The Range Rule of Thumb is a statistical guideline used to determine whether a particular outcome is significantly high or low compared to the expected range of values. It suggests that if an outcome is more than two standard deviations away from the mean, it can be considered significant. In this lottery context, applying this rule will help assess whether matching all four digits is an unusually high event.
Recommended video:
5:14
Probability of Mutually Exclusive Events
Watch next
Master Calculating Standard Deviation with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice