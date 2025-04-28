Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Range The range is a measure of dispersion that indicates the difference between the highest and lowest values in a data set. It provides a simple way to understand the spread of the data. To calculate the range, subtract the smallest value from the largest value. In the context of the lightning deaths data, the range will help illustrate the variability in the number of deaths over the years.

Descriptive Statistics Descriptive statistics summarize and describe the main features of a data set. This includes measures such as mean, median, mode, and range, which provide insights into the central tendency and variability of the data. Understanding descriptive statistics is essential for interpreting the data effectively and making informed conclusions about trends or patterns in the lightning deaths.