Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
1:05 minutes
Problem 8.c.1e
Textbook Question
Lightning Deaths Listed below are the numbers of deaths from lightning strikes in the United States each year for a sequence of recent and consecutive years. Find the values of the indicated statistics.
46 51 44 51 43 32 38 48 45 27 34 29 26 28 23 26 28 40 16 20
e. Range
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of range. The range is a measure of variability in a dataset and is calculated as the difference between the maximum and minimum values in the dataset.
Step 2: Identify the maximum value in the dataset. Look through the given numbers (46, 51, 44, 51, 43, 32, 38, 48, 45, 27, 34, 29, 26, 28, 23, 26, 28, 40, 16, 20) and determine the largest number.
Step 3: Identify the minimum value in the dataset. Look through the same numbers and determine the smallest number.
Step 4: Subtract the minimum value from the maximum value. Use the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>Range</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>Maximum</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>Minimum</mi></math>.
Step 5: The result of this subtraction will give you the range of the dataset, which represents the spread of the data.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Range
The range is a measure of dispersion that indicates the difference between the highest and lowest values in a data set. It provides a simple way to understand the spread of the data. To calculate the range, subtract the smallest value from the largest value. In the context of the lightning deaths data, the range will help illustrate the variability in the number of deaths over the years.
Descriptive Statistics
Descriptive statistics summarize and describe the main features of a data set. This includes measures such as mean, median, mode, and range, which provide insights into the central tendency and variability of the data. Understanding descriptive statistics is essential for interpreting the data effectively and making informed conclusions about trends or patterns in the lightning deaths.
Data Set
A data set is a collection of related values or observations, often organized in a structured format. In this case, the data set consists of the annual lightning death counts over a series of years. Analyzing a data set involves calculating various statistics to understand its characteristics, such as the range, which reflects the extent of variation in the recorded deaths.
