Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cumulative Frequency Distribution A cumulative frequency distribution is a statistical tool that summarizes the number of observations that fall below a particular value in a dataset. It is constructed by adding the frequency of each class interval to the sum of the frequencies of all preceding intervals. This allows for an understanding of the distribution of data points across different ranges, making it easier to identify trends and patterns. Recommended video: Guided course 06:38 06:38 Intro to Frequency Distributions

Ogive An ogive is a graphical representation of a cumulative frequency distribution. It is plotted with the cumulative frequency on the y-axis and the upper boundaries of the class intervals on the x-axis. The resulting curve helps visualize how many data points fall below a certain value, allowing for quick assessments of data distribution and comparisons between different datasets.