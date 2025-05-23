Constructing a Frequency Distribution and a Relative Frequency Histogram In Exercises 37–40, construct a frequency distribution and a relative frequency histogram for the data set using five classes. Which class has the greatest relative frequency and which has the least relative frequency?

Taste Test

Data set: Ratings from 1 (lowest) to 10 (highest) provided by 36 people after taste-testing a new flavor of protein bar 2 6 9 2 9 9 6 10 5 8 7 6 5 10 1 4 9 3 4 5 3 6 5 2 4 9 2 9 3 3 6 5 1 9 4 2