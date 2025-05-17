What Would You Do? You work at a bank and are asked to recommend the amount of cash to put in an ATM each day. You do not want to put in too much (which would cause security concerns) or too little (which may create customer irritation). The daily withdrawals (in hundreds of dollars) for 30 days are listed. 72 84 61 76 104 76 86 92 80 88 98 76 97 82 84 67 70 81 82 89 74 73 86 81 85 78 82 80 91 83

Construct a relative frequency histogram for the data. Use 8 classes.