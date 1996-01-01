Which of the following best describes the difference between qualitative and quantitative data?
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Which of the following best explains why a graphical display of data might appear skewed, and how can you help ensure the data is not misleadingly skewed when visualizing it?3views
When comparing the boxplots of two groups, which of the following should be done?3views
Typically, numerical information is most effectively presented through which two of the following: bar charts, pie charts, histograms, or scatterplots?2views
Which type of data visualization is most appropriate for showing the composition of values within a categorical variable?2views
Which type of graph is most appropriate for displaying the means of several different treatments?2views
Which of the following would not be a valid way to summarize or visualize a categorical variable?3views
Use the frequency distribution below to find the class width and class midpoints.261views
The following data set shows the number of overtime hours that 12 employees worked in a month. Construct a frequency distribution, suing a lower class limit of 3 and a class width of 4.155views
Ethics There are data showing that smoking is detrimental to good health. Given that people could be helped and lives could be saved by reducing smoking, is it ethical to graph the data in a way that is misleading by exaggerating the health risks of smoking?58views
Finding the Best Model
In Exercises 5–16, construct a scatterplot and identify the mathematical model that best fits the given data. Assume that the model is to be used only for the scope of the given data, and consider only linear, quadratic, logarithmic, exponential, and power models.
Dirt Cheap The Cherry Hill Construction company in Branford, CT sells screened topsoil by the “yard,” which is actually a cubic yard. Let the variable x be the length (yd) of each side of a cube of screened topsoil. The table below lists the values of x along with the corresponding cost (dollars).69views
Finding the Best Model
In Exercises 5–16, construct a scatterplot and identify the mathematical model that best fits the given data. Assume that the model is to be used only for the scope of the given data, and consider only linear, quadratic, logarithmic, exponential, and power models.
Sound Intensity The table lists intensities of sounds as multiples of a basic reference sound. A scale similar to the decibel scale is used to measure the sound intensity.64views
In Exercises 1 and 2, use the following wait times (minutes) at 10:00 AM for the Tower of Terror ride at Disney World (from Data Set 33 “Disney World Wait Times” in Appendix B).
35 35 20 50 95 75 45 50 30 35 30 30
d. The accompanying normal quantile plot is obtained by using all 50 wait times at 10:00 AM for the Tower of Terror ride at Disney World. Based on this normal quantile plot, do the sample data appear to be from a normally distributed population?73views
Explore!
Exercises 11 and 12 provide two data sets from “Graphs in Statistical Analysis,” by F. J. Anscombe, the American Statistician, Vol. 27. For each exercise,
a. Construct a scatterplot.60views
Interpreting a Computer Display
In Exercises 9–12, refer to the display obtained by using the paired data consisting of weights (pounds) and highway fuel consumption amounts (mi/gal) of the large cars included in Data Set 35 “Car Data” in Appendix B. Along with the paired weights and fuel consumption amounts, StatCrunch was also given the value of 4000 pounds to be used for predicting highway fuel consumption.
Testing for Correlation Use the information provided in the display to determine the value of the linear correlation coefficient. Is there sufficient evidence to support a claim of a linear correlation between weights of large cars and the highway fuel consumption amounts?52views