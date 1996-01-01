Finding the Best Model

In Exercises 5–16, construct a scatterplot and identify the mathematical model that best fits the given data. Assume that the model is to be used only for the scope of the given data, and consider only linear, quadratic, logarithmic, exponential, and power models.

Dirt Cheap The Cherry Hill Construction company in Branford, CT sells screened topsoil by the “yard,” which is actually a cubic yard. Let the variable x be the length (yd) of each side of a cube of screened topsoil. The table below lists the values of x along with the corresponding cost (dollars).