A bar graph displays the number of students in four different majors: Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics. Which statement best summarizes the data this bar graph shows?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
When comparing the boxplots of two groups, which of the following should be done?
A
Ignore the presence of outliers when interpreting the boxplots.
B
Always use different axis scales for each boxplot to highlight differences.
C
Ensure that both boxplots are drawn using the same scale on the axis to allow for accurate comparison.
D
Focus only on the medians and disregard the spread of the data.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that boxplots visually summarize data distributions by showing the median, quartiles, and potential outliers.
Recognize that to compare two groups accurately using boxplots, the scale of the axis must be consistent; otherwise, differences may be misleading.
Note that ignoring outliers or focusing only on medians can lead to incomplete interpretations because spread and outliers provide important information about variability and data distribution.
Avoid using different axis scales for each boxplot, as this distorts the visual comparison between groups.
Therefore, always ensure both boxplots use the same axis scale to make a fair and accurate comparison of their distributions.
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations