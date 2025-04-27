Finding the Best Model

In Exercises 5–16, construct a scatterplot and identify the mathematical model that best fits the given data. Assume that the model is to be used only for the scope of the given data, and consider only linear, quadratic, logarithmic, exponential, and power models.

Sound Intensity The table lists intensities of sounds as multiples of a basic reference sound. A scale similar to the decibel scale is used to measure the sound intensity.