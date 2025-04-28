Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
2:45 minutes
Problem 6.CRE.2d
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1 and 2, use the following wait times (minutes) at 10:00 AM for the Tower of Terror ride at Disney World (from Data Set 33 “Disney World Wait Times” in Appendix B).
35 35 20 50 95 75 45 50 30 35 30 30
d. The accompanying normal quantile plot is obtained by using all 50 wait times at 10:00 AM for the Tower of Terror ride at Disney World. Based on this normal quantile plot, do the sample data appear to be from a normally distributed population?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of a normal quantile plot. A normal quantile plot is used to assess whether a dataset follows a normal distribution. If the points in the plot closely follow a straight line, the data is likely from a normally distributed population.
Step 2: Examine the provided normal quantile plot. The plot shows the wait times (minutes) for the Tower of Terror ride at 10:00 AM, with Z-scores on the vertical axis and wait times on the horizontal axis. The orange line represents the expected linear relationship if the data were perfectly normal.
Step 3: Analyze the alignment of the data points with the orange line. In the plot, most of the data points closely follow the orange line, indicating a strong linear relationship. However, there are slight deviations at the extremes (lower and upper ends of the wait times).
Step 4: Interpret the deviations. The slight deviations at the extremes suggest that the data may not be perfectly normal, but the overall alignment with the line indicates that the data is approximately normal.
Step 5: Conclude based on the analysis. Based on the normal quantile plot, the sample data appears to be from a population that is approximately normally distributed, with minor deviations at the extremes.
