In Exercises 1 and 2, use the following wait times (minutes) at 10:00 AM for the Tower of Terror ride at Disney World (from Data Set 33 “Disney World Wait Times” in Appendix B).





35 35 20 50 95 75 45 50 30 35 30 30





d. The accompanying normal quantile plot is obtained by using all 50 wait times at 10:00 AM for the Tower of Terror ride at Disney World. Based on this normal quantile plot, do the sample data appear to be from a normally distributed population?