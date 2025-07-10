Young Adults In a survey of 3500 males ages 20 to 24 whose highest level of education is some college, but no bachelor’s degree, 80.2% were employed. In a survey of 2000 males ages 20 to 24 whose highest level of education is a bachelor’s degree or higher, 86.4% were employed. At α=0.01, can you support the claim that there is a difference in the proportion of those employed between the two groups? (Adapted from National Center for Education Statistics)