Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Proportions
6:25 minutes
Problem 8.4.9
Textbook Question
Young Adults In a survey of 3500 males ages 20 to 24 whose highest level of education is some college, but no bachelor’s degree, 80.2% were employed. In a survey of 2000 males ages 20 to 24 whose highest level of education is a bachelor’s degree or higher, 86.4% were employed. At α=0.01, can you support the claim that there is a difference in the proportion of those employed between the two groups? (Adapted from National Center for Education Statistics)
