Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
4. Probability
Counting
2:35 minutes
Problem 4.4.26a
Textbook Question
Identity Theft with Credit Cards Credit card numbers typically have 16 digits, but not all of them are random.
a. What is the probability of randomly generating 16 digits and getting your MasterCard number?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: The goal is to calculate the probability of randomly generating a specific 16-digit MasterCard number. This involves understanding the total number of possible 16-digit combinations and recognizing that only one specific combination matches your MasterCard number.
Determine the total number of possible 16-digit combinations: Since each digit can range from 0 to 9, there are 10 possible choices for each digit. For 16 digits, the total number of combinations is calculated as \( 10^{16} \).
Recognize the favorable outcome: There is only one specific 16-digit number that matches your MasterCard number. This means there is exactly one favorable outcome out of the total possible outcomes.
Calculate the probability: The probability of randomly generating your specific MasterCard number is the ratio of favorable outcomes to total outcomes. This can be expressed as \( \frac{1}{10^{16}} \).
Interpret the result: The probability is extremely small because \( 10^{16} \) is a very large number, making it highly unlikely to randomly generate your specific MasterCard number.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it refers to the chance of randomly generating a specific 16-digit number, such as a MasterCard number, from all possible combinations of 16 digits.
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Random Number Generation
Random number generation involves creating a sequence of numbers that lack any predictable pattern. For credit card numbers, each digit can range from 0 to 9, leading to a total of 10 possible choices for each of the 16 digits, which is crucial for calculating the total number of possible combinations.
07:09
Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions
Combinatorial Analysis
Combinatorial analysis is a branch of mathematics dealing with counting, arrangement, and combination of objects. In this scenario, it helps determine the total number of unique 16-digit combinations possible, which is essential for calculating the probability of randomly generating a specific credit card number.
