4. Probability
Counting
Problem 4.4.37
Computer Variable Names A common computer programming rule was that names of variables must be between one and eight characters long. The first character can be any of the 26 letters, while successive characters can be any of the 26 letters or any of the 10 digits. For example, allowable variable names include A, BBB, and M3477K. How many different variable names are possible? (Ignore the difference between uppercase and lowercase letters.)
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We need to calculate the total number of possible variable names that follow the given rules: the name must be between 1 and 8 characters long, the first character must be one of the 26 letters, and the remaining characters (if any) can be one of the 26 letters or 10 digits (a total of 36 possible characters).
Step 2: Calculate the number of possible variable names for each length. For a variable name of length 1, there are 26 possibilities (only the first character matters). For a variable name of length 2, the first character has 26 possibilities, and the second character has 36 possibilities, so the total is 26 × 36. Similarly, for a variable name of length 3, the total is 26 × 36 × 36, and so on up to length 8.
Step 3: Write the general formula for the number of variable names of length n. For a variable name of length n, the total number of possibilities is 26 × 36^(n-1), where the first character has 26 options and each of the remaining (n-1) characters has 36 options.
Step 4: Sum the possibilities for all lengths from 1 to 8. The total number of variable names is the sum of the possibilities for each length: 26 + (26 × 36) + (26 × 36^2) + ... + (26 × 36^7).
Step 5: Use the formula for the sum of a geometric series to simplify the calculation. The series can be expressed as 26 × [1 + 36 + 36^2 + ... + 36^7]. This is a geometric series with the first term a = 1, common ratio r = 36, and 8 terms. The sum of the series is given by S = a × (1 - r^n) / (1 - r), where n is the number of terms. Substitute the values to compute the total number of variable names.
Combinatorics
Combinatorics is a branch of mathematics dealing with counting, arrangement, and combination of objects. In this context, it helps determine the total number of valid variable names by calculating the different ways to arrange letters and digits within the specified constraints.
Permutations and Combinations
Permutations refer to the arrangement of objects where order matters, while combinations refer to selections where order does not matter. For variable names, we focus on permutations since the order of characters in the name is significant, especially given the rules for the first character and subsequent characters.
Base Counting Principle
The Base Counting Principle states that if one event can occur in 'm' ways and a second can occur independently in 'n' ways, then the two events can occur in 'm × n' ways. This principle is applied here to calculate the total number of variable names by multiplying the number of choices for each character position.
