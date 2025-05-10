Mega Millions As of this writing, the Mega Millions lottery is run in 44 states. Winning the jackpot requires that you select the correct five different numbers from 1 to 70 and, in a separate drawing, you must also select the correct single number from 1 to 25.





c. How does the probability compare to the probability for the old Mega Millions game which involved the selection of five different numbers between 1 and 75 and a separate single number between 1 and 15?