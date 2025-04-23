Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it quantifies the chance of randomly selecting a specific five-digit ZIP code from all possible combinations of digits. Understanding probability is essential for calculating the chances of obtaining the author's ZIP code when selecting digits randomly. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability

Combinatorics Combinatorics is a branch of mathematics dealing with counting, arrangement, and combination of objects. In this scenario, it helps determine the total number of possible five-digit combinations that can be formed using digits 0 through 9, with repetition allowed. This total is crucial for calculating the probability of selecting the specific ZIP code.