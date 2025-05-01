Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
4. Probability
Counting
3:31 minutes
Problem 4.4.28c
Textbook Question
Phase I of a Clinical Trial A clinical test on humans of a new drug is normally done in three phases. Phase I is conducted with a relatively small number of healthy volunteers. For example, a phase I test of bexarotene involved only 14 subjects. Assume that we want to treat 14 healthy humans with this new drug and we have 16 suitable volunteers available.
c. If 14 subjects are randomly selected and treated at the same time, what is the probability of selecting the 14 youngest subjects?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that this is a probability problem involving combinations. The goal is to calculate the probability of selecting a specific group (the 14 youngest subjects) out of a total of 16 volunteers.
Step 2: Recall the formula for combinations, which is used to determine the number of ways to choose a subset of items from a larger set. The formula is: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>C</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>n</mi><mo>!</mo></mrow><mrow><mi>r</mi><mo>!</mo><mo>(</mo><mi>n</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>r</mi><mo>)</mo><mo>!</mo></mrow></mfrac></math>, where n is the total number of items, r is the number of items to choose, and '!' denotes factorial.
Step 3: Calculate the total number of ways to select 14 subjects from the 16 volunteers. This is given by the combination formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mo>C</mo><mo>(</mo><mn>16</mn><mo>,</mo><mn>14</mn><mo>)</mo></math>. Substitute n = 16 and r = 14 into the formula.
Step 4: Recognize that there is only one way to select the 14 youngest subjects specifically, as this is a unique group. Therefore, the number of favorable outcomes is 1.
Step 5: Calculate the probability by dividing the number of favorable outcomes (1) by the total number of possible outcomes (the result from Step 3). The probability is given by: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mfrac><mn>1</mn><mo>C</mo><mo>(</mo><mn>16</mn><mo>,</mo><mn>14</mn><mo>)</mo></mfrac></math>.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it refers to the chance of randomly selecting a specific group of subjects from a larger pool. Understanding how to calculate probabilities is essential for determining the likelihood of selecting the 14 youngest subjects from the 16 available volunteers.
Combinatorics
Combinatorics is a branch of mathematics dealing with combinations and permutations of objects. It is crucial for calculating the number of ways to choose a subset of subjects from a larger group. In this scenario, combinatorial methods will help determine how many different ways the 14 youngest subjects can be selected from the 16 volunteers, which is necessary for calculating the probability.
Random Sampling
Random sampling is a technique used to select a subset of individuals from a larger population in such a way that each individual has an equal chance of being chosen. This concept is important in clinical trials to ensure that the sample is representative and that the results are unbiased. In this question, understanding random sampling is key to determining the probability of selecting the youngest subjects without any bias.
