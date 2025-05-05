Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it involves calculating the chances of selecting four peas of the same type from a mixed batch. Understanding basic probability principles, such as favorable outcomes versus total outcomes, is essential for solving the problem. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability

Combinatorics Combinatorics is a branch of mathematics dealing with combinations and permutations of objects. In this scenario, it helps determine how many ways we can select the peas from the two types available. This concept is crucial for calculating the total number of possible selections and the specific selections that meet the criteria of the problem.