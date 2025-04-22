Phase I of a Clinical Trial A clinical test on humans of a new drug is normally done in three phases. Phase I is conducted with a relatively small number of healthy volunteers. For example, a phase I test of bexarotene involved only 14 subjects. Assume that we want to treat 14 healthy humans with this new drug and we have 16 suitable volunteers available.





a. If the subjects are selected and treated one at a time in sequence, how many different sequential arrangements are possible if 14 people are selected from the 16 that are available?



