Which of the following pairs of triangles are congruent by the Angle-Side-Angle (ASA) criterion according to the Law of Sines?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Multiple Choice
Given triangle , which equation can be used to find the measure of angle using the Law of Sines?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the Law of Sines, which states that in any triangle, the ratio of the sine of an angle to the length of the side opposite that angle is constant. Mathematically, this is expressed as \(\frac{\sin(\text{angle})}{\text{opposite side}} = \frac{\sin(\text{another angle})}{\text{its opposite side}}\).
Identify the angle you want to find, which is angle \(GFE\), and the side opposite to it. In triangle \(GFE\), the side opposite angle \(GFE\) is \(ge\).
Choose another angle and its opposite side to set up the Law of Sines ratio. For example, angle \(FEG\) and its opposite side \(fg\).
Write the Law of Sines equation using these identified angles and sides: \(\frac{\sin(GFE)}{ge} = \frac{\sin(FEG)}{fg}\).
Use this equation to solve for \(\sin(GFE)\) or directly for angle \(GFE\) by applying the inverse sine function after substituting known side lengths and angle measures.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
14
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following conditions must be true for two right triangles to be congruent by the Hypotenuse-Leg () theorem?
11
views
Multiple Choice
Given two triangles with sides of lengths , , and , , , what value of will make the triangles similar by the SSS similarity theorem?
13
views
Multiple Choice
According to the , which set of angle measures could represent the angles of a triangle?
13
views
Multiple Choice
Given a triangle with side lengths in., in., and in., which classification best represents this triangle?
9
views
Multiple Choice
Which equation can be solved to find one of the missing side lengths in a triangle using the ?
12
views
