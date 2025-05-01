Which of the following pairs of triangles can be proven congruent using the ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Multiple Choice
According to the , which set of angle measures could represent the angles of a triangle?
A
, ,
B
, ,
C
, ,
D
, ,
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the sum of the interior angles of any triangle must be exactly \$180^\circ$. This is a fundamental property of triangles.
Check each given set of angles to see if their sum equals \$180^\circ\(. For example, for the set \)120^\circ\(, \)30^\circ\(, and \)40^\circ\(, calculate \)120 + 30 + 40$.
Eliminate any sets where the sum of the angles is not \$180^\circ$, since such sets cannot represent the angles of a triangle.
Understand that the Law of Sines states that for a triangle with angles \(A\), \(B\), and \(C\) and opposite sides \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\), the ratio \(\frac{a}{\sin A} = \frac{b}{\sin B} = \frac{c}{\sin C}\) holds true, but this only applies if the angles form a valid triangle.
Confirm that the remaining sets of angles not only sum to \$180^\circ$ but also can satisfy the Law of Sines, which is always true for valid triangles, so the key step is verifying the angle sum.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Which of the following conditions must be true for two right triangles to be congruent by the Hypotenuse-Leg () theorem?
Multiple Choice
Given two triangles with sides of lengths , , and , , , what value of will make the triangles similar by the SSS similarity theorem?
Multiple Choice
Given triangle , which equation can be used to find the measure of angle using the Law of Sines?
Multiple Choice
Given a triangle with side lengths in., in., and in., which classification best represents this triangle?
Multiple Choice
Which equation can be solved to find one of the missing side lengths in a triangle using the ?
Multiple Choice
Which statement regarding the interior and exterior angles of a triangle is always true?
