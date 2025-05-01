Beginning & Intermediate Algebra
252^5
232^3
125\(\frac{1}{2^5}\)
123\(\frac{1}{2^3}\)
Master Negative Exponents Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Rewrite the expression with NO negative exponents.
15−3\(\frac{1}{5^{-3}\)}
Simplify the expression with NO negative exponents.
−6−2-6^{-2}
Simplify the expression with NO negative exponents.
9z−69z^{-6}
2−1+4−12^{-1}+4^{-1}
a3⋅a−7⋅a5a^3\(\cdot\) a^{-7}\(\cdot\) a^5
3−45−2\(\frac{3^{-4}\)}{5^{-2}}
10−110^{-1}
y−8y^{-8}