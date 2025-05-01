Beginning & Intermediate Algebra
1a\(\frac{1}{a}\)
a15a^{15}
1a15\(\frac{1}{a^{15}\)}
Master Negative Exponents Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the expression with NO negative exponents.
−6−2-6^{-2}
9z−69z^{-6}
2−1+4−12^{-1}+4^{-1}
2−1⋅242^{-1}\(\cdot\)2^4
3−45−2\(\frac{3^{-4}\)}{5^{-2}}
Rewrite the expression with NO negative exponents.
10−110^{-1}
y−8y^{-8}
15−3\(\frac{1}{5^{-3}\)}