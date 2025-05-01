Beginning & Intermediate Algebra
(35)2\(\left\)(\(\frac\)35\(\right\))^2
34⋅523^4\(\cdot\)5^2
3452\(\frac{3^4}{5^2}\)
5234\(\frac{5^2}{3^4}\)
Master Negative Exponents Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the expression with NO negative exponents.
9z−69z^{-6}
2−1+4−12^{-1}+4^{-1}
2−1⋅242^{-1}\(\cdot\)2^4
a3⋅a−7⋅a5a^3\(\cdot\) a^{-7}\(\cdot\) a^5
Rewrite the expression with NO negative exponents.
10−110^{-1}
y−8y^{-8}
15−3\(\frac{1}{5^{-3}\)}
Simplify the expression with NO negative exponents.
−6−2-6^{-2}