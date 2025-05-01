Simplify the denominator's logarithm: \(\sqrt{5c^4} = (5c^4)^{1/2}\). Apply the power rule to get \(\frac{1}{2} \log_2 5 + \frac{1}{2} \log_2 c^4\), then rewrite \(\log_2 c^4\) as \(4 \log_2 c\). Combine to get \(\frac{1}{2} \log_2 5 + 2 \log_2 c\). Finally, subtract this entire expression from the numerator's expanded logs.