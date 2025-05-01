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Multiple Choice
Rewrite the log expression as the sum or difference of multiple logs.
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Verified step by step guidance
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Start with the given expression: \(\log_2\left(\frac{3a^2b^4}{\sqrt{5c^4}}\right)\).
Use the logarithm property for division: \(\log_b\left(\frac{M}{N}\right) = \log_b M - \log_b N\). So rewrite as \(\log_2(3a^2b^4) - \log_2\left(\sqrt{5c^4}\right)\).
Apply the logarithm property for products: \(\log_b(MN) = \log_b M + \log_b N\). Expand \(\log_2(3a^2b^4)\) into \(\log_2 3 + \log_2 a^2 + \log_2 b^4\).
Use the power rule of logarithms: \(\log_b(M^k) = k \log_b M\). Rewrite \(\log_2 a^2\) as \(2 \log_2 a\) and \(\log_2 b^4\) as \(4 \log_2 b\).
Simplify the denominator's logarithm: \(\sqrt{5c^4} = (5c^4)^{1/2}\). Apply the power rule to get \(\frac{1}{2} \log_2 5 + \frac{1}{2} \log_2 c^4\), then rewrite \(\log_2 c^4\) as \(4 \log_2 c\). Combine to get \(\frac{1}{2} \log_2 5 + 2 \log_2 c\). Finally, subtract this entire expression from the numerator's expanded logs.
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