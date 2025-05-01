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Multiple Choice
Use a calculator to evaluate the following and round to the nearest hundredths.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the expression to evaluate: \(-^8\sqrt{\frac{45}{29}}\). This means the negative of the 8th root of the fraction \(\frac{45}{29}\).
Calculate the fraction inside the root first: \(\frac{45}{29}\). Use a calculator to divide 45 by 29 to get a decimal value.
Next, find the 8th root of the decimal value obtained. The 8th root of a number \(x\) can be calculated as \(x^{\frac{1}{8}}\). Use your calculator to raise the decimal to the power of \(\frac{1}{8}\).
Apply the negative sign in front of the root result to get the final value of the expression.
Finally, round the result to the nearest hundredths place as requested.
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