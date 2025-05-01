Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Simplify.
A
B
C
D
Identify the expression to simplify: \(\left(\frac{y^4}{5}\right)^3\).
Apply the exponent to both the numerator and the denominator inside the parentheses separately, using the rule \(\left(\frac{a}{b}\right)^n = \frac{a^n}{b^n}\), so rewrite as \(\frac{\left(y^4\right)^3}{5^3}\).
Use the power of a power rule for exponents on the numerator: \(\left(y^4\right)^3 = y^{4 \times 3} = y^{12}\).
Calculate the denominator by raising 5 to the power of 3: \$5^3 = 125$.
Write the simplified expression as \(\frac{y^{12}}{125}\).
