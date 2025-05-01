Beginning & Intermediate Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
12xy12x\(\sqrt{y}\)
7xy7x\(\sqrt{y}\)
x2y12x^2y\(\sqrt{12}\)
12x2y12x^2y
Master Rationalizing Denominators Example 3 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Rationalize the denominator.
6+x−x\(\frac{6+\sqrt{x}\)}{-\(\sqrt{x}\)}
Rationalize the denominator and simplify the radical expression.
75−6\(\frac{\sqrt7}{5-\sqrt6}\)
2−32+3\(\frac{2-\sqrt3}{2+\sqrt3}\)
Simplify the following.
(25)(47)(2\(\sqrt\)5)(4\(\sqrt\)7)
3(2−6)\(\sqrt\)3(2-\(\sqrt\)6)
5x(4+x)\(\sqrt{5x}\)(4+\(\sqrt{x}\))
(43−5)2(4\(\sqrt\)3-5)^2
Rationalize the denominator.
−527-\(\frac{5}{2\sqrt7}\)