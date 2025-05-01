Textbook Question
2. Express the following logarithms in terms of ln 5 and ln 7.
f. (ln35 + ln(1/7))/(ln25)
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2. Express the following logarithms in terms of ln 5 and ln 7.
f. (ln35 + ln(1/7))/(ln25)
3. Use the properties of logarithms to write the expressions in Exercises 3 and 4 as a single term.
b. ln(3x² - 9x) + ln(1/3x)
4. Use the properties of logarithms to write the expressions in Exercises 3 and 4 as a single term.
a. ln secθ + ln cosθ
4. Use the properties of logarithms to write the expressions in Exercises 3 and 4 as a single term.
c. 3ln ∛(t² - 1) - ln(t+1)