Find the derivative of the following functions by first expanding or simplifying the expression. Simplify your answers.
y = (x2 - 2ax + a2) / (x - a); a is a constant.
y = (x2 - 2ax + a2) / (x - a); a is a constant.
r(t) = (e2t + 3et + 2) / (et + 2)
{Use of Tech} Equations of tangent lines
Find an equation of the line tangent to the given curve at a.
y = −3x2 + 2; a=1
y = ex; a = ln 3
Let f(x) = x2 - 6x + 5.
Find the values of x for which the slope of the curve y = f(x) is 0.
Given that f'(3) = 6 and g'(3) = -2 find (f+g)'(3).
Find the values of x for which the slope of the curve y = f(x) is 2.
Let f(x) = 4√x - x.
Find all points on the graph of f at which the tangent line is horizontal.
Find all points on the graph of f at which the tangent line has slope -1/2.
Suppose f(3) = 1 and f′(3) = 4. Let g(x) = x2 + f(x) and h(x) = 3f(x).
Find an equation of the line tangent to y = g(x) at x = 3.
Find an equation of the line tangent to y = h(x) at x = 3.
Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions. See Example 2 of Section 3.2 for the derivative of √x.
y = x⁵
The following limits represent f'(a) for some function f and some real number a.
Find a possible function f and number a.
lim x🠂0 e^x-1 / x
f(x) = 5x³
b. Evaluate the limit by computing f'(a).
