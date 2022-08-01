Enhancing Characteristics

Alright. So here in the center of the screen we have the fasb ease conceptual framework. Alright, so the faz be they're going to establish their accounting standards based on this conceptual framework. Right? So their objective up here, there's all these words provide financial information about the reporting entity data. They just want to provide useful information. Right? So that's the objective is to provide useful information. And we already discussed these first two, right? We talked about these fundamental quality characteristics. We discussed relevance and faithful representation. Alright, so now let's move on to the rest of this framework where we're gonna see the enhancing qualitative characteristics and then the cost constraints. And then through through these qualitative characteristics, they're going to create their standards based on what information they want to present to the users. Right? So let's check it out. Let's move on here to these four enhancing qualitative characteristics. Right? Enhancing qualitative characteristics. So let's discuss those right here. Okay, so the first one here comparability. Well, what do you think? Comparability? It's in the name right there. Information is comparable. We're able to take the information from one company and compare it to another company. Right? We want to come for it to be consistent. We want that comparability across company and we want it to be consistent with prior periods. Right? So if we want to compare, let's say coca cola and Pepsi we want to see their financials and we want to see, you know, we want to be able to take the information and make judgments based on the information. So we wanna be able to compare it but we also want to look at coca cola statements and be able to look at this year, last year the previous year and make decisions based on what's been happening over time. Right? So we need to be consistent over time and comparable across companies for it to be even more useful for users. Okay. About verifiability. So guess what information can be verified. Right? So notice all of these terms are just being defined by themselves. Right? Information can be verified and we're verifying it for the accuracy, completeness and reliability. And this is where auditors come in. Alright. So audit and this isn't just the I. R. S. The I. R. S. Isn't the only people who do audits. Right? Companies themselves hire auditors so that when they give the information to external users, the users feel more comfortable with the information because the auditor has come in and looked at it. Right? So verifiability, they want to make the information. This is basically where we have a paper trail. Right? The verifiability, this is the paper trail where we can make sure that everything you say happened actually did happen. Okay. So there's gonna be that paper trail for verifiability timeliness. Well information has to be available in time this time I didn't fill it in with timely. Right? Well information has to be available in time to make meaningful decisions. You can imagine that you need the information. So if we're gonna talk about what happened to Coca Cola in 2017, well, if they don't give us that information till 2020, well, that's not going to be so timely, right. It's not gonna be so useful to us because it's three years late. So that information has to be timely to be even more useful. And lastly understand ability. The language has to be transparent. Okay? So this just basically means that it's not when you read it, you're able to understand it, Right? It's not all convoluted. So it's trying to hide information from the users know. We want to be transparent. We want to tell the users what what they want to know or else why are we even providing this information? All right. So let's pause here and then let's move on in the next video.

