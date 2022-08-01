Alright guys, I know this discussion has been a bit abstract, but just stick with me. We're almost through it. We're gonna discuss the principles of financial accounting in this in this video. Okay. The principles of financial accounting and there are two measurement principles uh identified by gap, the first one being the historical cost principle and the fair value principle. So this is how we're gonna measure something. How do we measure what something is worth or either gonna use historical cost or fair value? Okay, so historical cost says that companies should record their assets at their cost, right? And assets, we haven't discussed assets yet, but we're gonna get into that. A little more assets are what you own assets of the business, That's what you own. So as an example, let's say, you purchase land for $50,000, right? So you're going to record that at $50,000, you're gonna have land Equal to $50,000. Okay? So when you show your accounting records, you're gonna say, Hey, I have land worth 50,000 now, let's say a year has passed. And the land increased in value to $60,000. Well, you're still holding onto that land, you're not gonna take that extra $10,000, you're not gonna mark it up to 60. Okay, so the historical cost principle says that you're gonna leave it at 50,000. Alright, so the land will stay at 50,000. And that can make sense, right? Because the value of the land can go up and down. So this keeps a stability, right? Historical cost aims at stability. Being able to just say, Hey, this land is at 50,000 when we sell the land or when we transfer the land. That's when we'll deal with the change in the value. But for now let's just keep it stable. It's 50,000. Okay, compare that to the fair value principle. Okay? So this this says that the company should report at their current market value. So that same example. Well, I guess now I change the example to say apple stock because this is how we would use it in in in real in real terms here. So in this example, we're gonna purchase $50,000 worth of apple stock. So we're gonna have apple stock Equal to $50,000, right? We're gonna have $50,000 worth of it. And when we show our financial information, we're gonna say, hey, we have 50,000 of apple stock. Right? But now let's say that after a year the value of apple stock went up to 60,000. Right? Same as in the land example. Well, in this case, when we're using the fair value principle, we're gonna show that apple stock on our books apple stock, we're gonna show it as 60,000. All right. Because that's the fair market value. Okay. And we're gonna see that different types of assets are going to follow the historical cost principle or fair value principle. And it can make sense that the, that the land would follow a historical cost principle. Because this might be something that you buy. You're gonna put a building on it. You're gonna use it for a long time, right? You're just gonna have it sitting there. So there's no reason to be marking up the land and say, hey, we're making money on this land. When you're just still gonna have it sitting there. Right? Compare that to a fair value principle for something like stock. Well, stock might just be a short term investment that the company is making and they want to know what that's going to be valued at, right? And it's very simple to find the value of apple stock. Right? You just go to google type in apple and you've got the stock price right there. Alright. So it's very easy to keep a fair value and you can see there's benefits to both of these historical cost has the benefit of stability, right? We're able to keep a stable price on this where the fair value principle gives us more relevant to this moment information. Right? So there's give and take in both situations. Alright, So those are measure measurement principles. Let's talk about the full disclosure principle. What full disclosure This kind of goes with completeness. Right. A company must disclose all events that would impact users information. So this goes with that completeness requirement. Right? Remember we talked about completeness of information uh when we were when we had faithful representation. Um So this full disclosure principle. It just requires that you disclose everything. And this might go past just numbers, right? We might have actual written words to tell the users. Hey, this is a little more information about this subject. Okay. Now, with the full disclosure principle, of course we can't tell them everything. Alright. Sometimes there's gonna be this cost constraint where some information might just be too costly to gather. All right. We have to weigh the benefits against the cost. Like how much is this gonna help the user's information first? How much is it going to cost us to to actually find out what this information is? Okay. So there's that cost constraint. If something is way too costly uh to to come up with that information, then it might not be worth it. Alright, so those are the principles there. Let's go ahead and move on to the next video.

