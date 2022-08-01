Periodic Inventory FIFO Method

Alright let's try this example. So a company had the following inventory data for the month of july and its periodic inventory system. So there we go. We have the inventory and then the purchases. Right notice that in a periodic system we're not gonna be updating the inventory every time we make a sale right we deal with those how much cost of goods sold we had at the end of the period. So the month end physical count noted that there were 800 units on hand. Right So this is gonna be the goal of pretty much all of the times when you're dealing with FIFA Life. Oh average cost. It's gonna be either to calculate cogs or to calculate the ending inventory based on the information given to you. Okay so we have to find out what cogs and ending inventory is gonna be. And let's do this one at a time. Let's start with Fife. Oh then we'll do life. Oh and then we'll do average cost. So let's start here with Fife. Oh the first thing we want to know is how much did we sell? Right cost of goods sold. How many units did we sell? So the first thing we wanna know is how many total units were there available for sale? Right. We started with an inventory balance of 1000 units and then we purchased 500 units and 600 units. So we could say that the total units that were available for sale were 2100 units. Right 1000 plus 500 plus 600 gives us 2100 total units. And they tell us that 800 of those units were left at the end of the period? Right. So that means if there were 2100 total that were available for sale, we either sold them or we didn't sell them. Right? And the ones we didn't sell are the 800 that are left over. Right? So if we take 2100 the total available for sale minus the 800 that are left over at the end of the period, we know that 1300 units were sold right? We sold 1300 units. So that's the first step is to find out how many units did we actually sell. And that is by taking what's left over? And the total amount we had available for sale. Okay? So now that we know how many units we sold, we have to think about which units we sold right. In this case we're in a Fife oh system. Right. So the Fife Oh system means that the first unit we bought it, the first unit we're gonna sell. So in this case our beginning balance is what the first thing we're gonna sell. So we're gonna sell all 1000 of that beginning balance right? We're gonna sell 1300 units but we're gonna we're gonna eliminate that beginning balance first. So the 1000 units in the beginning balance times the $20 per unit. Well that's gonna be $20,000 right? $20,000 for those 1st 1000 units. But we sold 1300 units. Right? Not just 1000. So where are those next 300 units gonna come from? Well from the first in first out. Right. We want we want to look at the oldest units. So in this case we already sold the beginning balance, right? Don't cross these out. I'm gonna uncross them because we're gonna do this a bunch of times. So we sold those already. So we need to sell 300 more and that's gonna come out of this purchase. Right? Because that was the first ones in. We want to sell the oldest units first. So we're gonna sell 300 of those. Right? We don't sell the full 500. We only sold 1300 units. The 1st 1000 was the beginning balance and then 300 came out of this purchase. So, that's a little bit of the trick there. Right, we didn't sell that entire purchase. We only sold 300 from that purchase. So 300 times the price of that purchase, which was $22.40. Well, I can't do that one in my head. Let's go ahead and type this in 20 to 40 times 300. That comes out to 6000, 720. Okay, so that means this is our cost of goods sold. Right? We figured out that we sold 1300 units. And now we found the cost of those units. Okay, we picked out which units we sold, and this is gonna be the cost to 26,720. All right, that's our cost of goods sold in Fife Oh, method. Okay, So now let's go ahead and see what's left in ending inventory, right? Ending inventory is gonna be everything that we didn't sell. So we sold that inventory balance at the beginning, right? We sold the beginning balance and we sold 300 units from the purchase on July 11. So we have 800 units here that we're dealing with here, right? They told us that in the problem there were 800 units on hand at the end of the month. So which ones are on hand? It's gonna be the last units we bought, right, because we sold all of the first units. So all that's left is the last units. So, we definitely know that the 600 is still on hand. The 600 from July 30. And those 600 were at a price of $23.30. So let's go ahead and figure out what those are worth. Uh 600 times 23.3, 13,980 for those 600 units. But there's 800 total units. Right, So those last 200. Well, that's the 200 that we didn't sell from this shipment on july 11th. Right, So it's gonna be 200 units from the july 11th shipment times 20 to 40. So let's see how much that comes out to 200 times 22.4 4, 80. Okay, so there we go. Now. We know the value of our ending inventory is gonna include those 600 units and those 200 units. So 4 4080 plus 13 9 80 gives us 18,000 for 60. Okay, so there we go. That's our ending inventory is going to have that balance and our cost of goods sold would be the other number we calculated there. Cool. So now let's see how it's different from a life Oh perspective and from an average cost perspective. Alright, let's pause here and then we'll continue with the life O example.

