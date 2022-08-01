Periodic Inventory LIFO Method

Alright let's continue here with the life o example. So I'm gonna erase all this stuff and we'll continue. But a lot of our information is gonna stay the same. So we're still gonna deal with those 20 121 100 total units available for sale. Right? We had the 1000 we started with and then we made two purchases for more units. Right? So we're thinking in a physical amount of units there to think about how many physical units we sold and how many physical units are left over. Right so they did tell us that 800 are left over, they're generally gonna have to do that in any periodic inventory problem. Okay so again it's gonna be the same situation where we have 2100 units available for sale minus the 800 that are left over. Again We sold 1300 units. Right That doesn't change from FIFA to Life. Oh we still sold 1300 units. But what does change is which units, which unit cost we're gonna pick for what we sold and which ones we're uh we're gonna pick for what's left over. So in Life? Oh the last units in are the first ones to sell. Right so we're gonna sell first the purchases on july 30th. Okay so the first units that we are going to take out of inventory are the 600 from july 30th. Right notice the difference from Fife oh in Fife oh we did the entirely opposite thing. Right so the 600 units times 23 30. I'm gonna go ahead and leverage this math that we did down in this ending inventory before and that's gonna tell us that this value was 9 13,080 right? That is 600 times 23 30. But we sold 1300 units right? We need to make our way up to 1300 units. So we gotta sell the next most recent purchase, right? This is Life. Oh so we sold all those 600 most recent. The next is the 500. Right? We've got 500 at a price of 20 to 40. Okay. But notice this still doesn't get us all the way to 1300 right? This is still only 1100 units, so 500 Times 20 : 40. That's 11,000. Oops. Didn't mean to do that. 11,200. Okay, but remember we're trying to get up to 1300 units, so we gotta sell 200 more and that's gonna come from the July 1st balance right? Because it's the only other units we have, so 200 units times the $20 price. That's gonna be $4000 4000. So there we go, notice we had to pull from three shipments in this case right? Where before we only had two shipments to get to our total. But the key is to get to that 1300 units. So let's add these up 13 9 80 plus 11, 200 plus 4000. There we go. We're gonna get 29,180. Alright, so that would be our cost of goods sold in a life. Oh method. Notice that it's different from cost of goods sold from a FIFA method and that's because we chose different units that were a different price for sale. Okay. But there's not one that's more correct than the other. Right? In the end there's not one that's more correct. You just have to be consistent so that it's consistent from period to period what you're showing to your to your users. So ending inventory, this one's gonna be kind of easy. We only have 800 units In ending inventory just like it told us in the problem 800 units on hand. Well, those are gonna be the oldest units, right? Because we sold everything else. Right? So the in this case, what's gonna be left over is the 800 units that are the oldest here, which is from the inventory balance on July one, right? We sold everything else. So that's gonna be 800 units times The $20 price. And that's gonna leave us with 800 times 20 is $16,000 16,000. So that is our answer right there. That's the answer for the ending inventory. I'm gonna go ahead and underline all the answers here. Just so we're a little clear with where the answers are. Cool. So there's life. Oh let's go ahead and do the average cost method in the next video

