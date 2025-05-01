Which document actually contains the borrower's promise to repay the loan?
A
Loan application
B
Promissory note
C
Title insurance policy
D
Mortgage deed
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about the document that legally binds the borrower to repay the loan. This is a fundamental concept in financial agreements.
Clarify the options provided: The loan application is the initial form filled out by the borrower to request a loan, but it does not legally bind them to repayment. Title insurance policy protects against title defects but is unrelated to repayment. The mortgage deed secures the loan with collateral but does not directly promise repayment.
Focus on the correct document: The promissory note is the legal document where the borrower explicitly promises to repay the loan. It includes details such as the loan amount, repayment terms, interest rate, and due dates.
Explain the significance of the promissory note: It is a binding agreement and serves as evidence of the debt. If the borrower fails to repay, the lender can use the promissory note to enforce repayment through legal means.
Conclude by emphasizing the importance of understanding financial documents: Each document in a loan agreement serves a specific purpose, and the promissory note is central to the borrower's obligation to repay.
