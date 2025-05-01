Compared to advertising, publicity offers the advantage of greater:
A
control over the message
B
frequency of exposure
C
cost
D
credibility
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key difference between advertising and publicity. Advertising is a paid form of communication where the company has control over the message, while publicity is unpaid and often comes from third-party sources, such as media coverage.
Recognize that credibility refers to the trustworthiness or believability of the message. Publicity often has higher credibility because it is perceived as unbiased and not directly controlled by the company.
Analyze the other options provided: 'control over the message' is higher in advertising because the company creates and pays for the content. 'Frequency of exposure' is also higher in advertising since the company can choose how often the ad is displayed. 'Cost' is lower for publicity because it is unpaid, unlike advertising.
Compare the options and identify that 'credibility' is the correct answer because publicity is seen as more trustworthy due to its third-party nature.
Conclude that the advantage of publicity over advertising lies in its greater credibility, as it is not directly controlled by the company and is often viewed as more authentic by the audience.
